Smith-Schuster recorded eight receptions on nine targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in Week 12 against the Ravens.

Ben Roethlisberger took to the air 51 times in the contest, leaving plenty of volume for all of his receivers. Smith-Schuster was used primarily in the short areas of the field, as he averaged only 4.1 yards per target despite hauling in nearly all of the looks he received. Even with the low yardage total, Smith-Schuster managed to salvage his performance with a one-yard touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter -- his sixth of the campaign. He'll look for a more explosive Week 13 showing against Washington.