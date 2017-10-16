Smith-Schuster caught all three of his targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 19-13 win over the Chiefs.

Despite his modest workload, Smith-Schuster actually finished second on the team in catches and receiving yardage. He has already worked past multiple incumbent options on the depth chart and could eventually push primary deep threat Martavis Bryant for the team's No. 2 role. Smith-Schuster has yet to establish consistent fantasy value, but he seems to be growing into his role in the offense and will look to continue this trend next Sunday against the Bengals.