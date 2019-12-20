Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Heads into weekend minus injury designation

Smith-Schuster (knee) -- who practiced fully Thursday and Friday -- doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jets.

While that non-listing presumably puts the wideout on track to play this weekend, Smith-Schuster admits that he isn't completely past his knee issue at this stage. "I don't feel 100 percent but I am going to see what I can do," Smith-Schuster acknowledged Friday. "It depends on what (coach Mike Tomlin) says. It's coming along. It's a process. The knee is kind of tricky. You don't really know you are full go until you run your full speed, when you are getting hit, getting tackled. Hopefully I am able to go this week and play." Given Smith-Schuster's words, it still will be worth confirming his playing status in advance of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, just to be safe. Moreover, assuming he does suit up this weekend for his first game action since Nov. 14, it's plausible that he could be eased back into the mix.