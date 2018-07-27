Smith-Schuster (knee) is practicing Friday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Limited to individual work during June minicamp, Smith-Schuster seems to be back at full strength for the start of training camp. He's locked in as the No. 2 wide receiver in a high-powered offense, following a rookie season in which he produced 65.5 yards per game and 11.5 yards per target. With Martavis Bryant off to Oakland, the second-year wideout should push for triple-digit targets.

