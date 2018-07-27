Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Healthy for training camp
Smith-Schuster (knee) is practicing Friday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Limited to individual work during June minicamp, Smith-Schuster seems to be back at full strength for the start of training camp. He's locked in as the No. 2 wide receiver in a high-powered offense, following a rookie season in which he produced 65.5 yards per game and 11.5 yards per target. With Martavis Bryant off to Oakland, the second-year wideout should push for triple-digit targets.
More News
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Knee injury limits minicamp availability•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Expecting more opportunities•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Compiles 265 total yards, two TDs in win•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Comes alive late in Week 16 win•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Set for more targets•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Breaks loose for 69-yard catch•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...
-
Deshaun Watson Fantasy stud
Deshaun Watson teased Fantasy owners with bombastic numbers in barely seven games last season....
-
Start-up dynasty mock draft review
Jamey Eisenberg reviews the results of our 12-team start-up dynasty mock draft and looks at...
-
QB bye-week cheat sheet
Sometimes the best plan involves planning. Save yourself a migraine and go into Draft Day with...
-
Draft to stream QBs
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite four quarterbacks to draft for streaming
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Cook
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...