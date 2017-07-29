Smith-Schuster (undisclosed) did not practice Saturday, Mark Kaboly of DKPittsburghsports.com reports.

The rookie wideout reportedly came up gimpy after a practice rep Friday but was able to return later in the session. However, the Steelers opted to take the cautious route and hold him out of Saturday's practice. The team has yet to announce when Smith-Schuster will be ready to return to action.