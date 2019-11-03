Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Held to 16 yards vs. Colts
Smith-Schuster caught three of five targets for 16 yards during Sunday's 26-24 win over the Colts.
Smith-Schuster finished third on the team in targets, with his long gain going for just 12 yards. The passing game was mostly limited to short dump-offs in this one as it was yet again limited by the ineffectiveness of Mason Rudolph. This dud performance was likely even more frustrating for Smith-Schuster's owners since he broke loose for 103 yards and a touchdown last week, but this inconsistency is part of the reality of the current Steelers offense. He'll face a tough matchup next week against the Rams and newly-acquired cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
More News
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Breaks the century mark•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Good to go•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Under the weather Thursday•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: May be nursing injury or illness•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Non-factor in victory•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Coughs up costly fumble•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 9, identifying risky plays, sneaky...