Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Held to 16 yards vs. Colts

Smith-Schuster caught three of five targets for 16 yards during Sunday's 26-24 win over the Colts.

Smith-Schuster finished third on the team in targets, with his long gain going for just 12 yards. The passing game was mostly limited to short dump-offs in this one as it was yet again limited by the ineffectiveness of Mason Rudolph. This dud performance was likely even more frustrating for Smith-Schuster's owners since he broke loose for 103 yards and a touchdown last week, but this inconsistency is part of the reality of the current Steelers offense. He'll face a tough matchup next week against the Rams and newly-acquired cornerback Jalen Ramsey.