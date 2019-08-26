Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Hits paydirt Sunday
Smith-Schuster caught four of five targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's preseason win over the Titans.
Smith-Schuster got his first taste of action as the true top wideout with Ben Roethlisberger under center. The duo was on the field for the first quarter, and they hit paydirt on the final play of their last drive together. With Antonio Brown in Oakland, the 23-year-old will default to Big Ben's top receiving option in 2019. Smith-Schuster already broke out with 1,426 receiving yards and seven touchdowns last season, so it will be interesting to see if he can build on that, or if the absence of Brown will result in less room to operate. Whatever the case may be, the volume of targets will certainly be there for Smith-Schuster this season.
More News
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Working on downfield skills•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Comes up empty in win•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Readying for increased role•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Seemingly avoids major injury•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Spotted limping after Pro Bowl•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Exits Pro Bowl•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Buy Sanders
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
RB Tiers 6.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Dodge Moore
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Updated Preseason Week 3 WR news
Heath Cummings looks at just how far T.Y. Hilton should fall and says there's opportunity in...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Lose Landry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...