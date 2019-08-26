Smith-Schuster caught four of five targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's preseason win over the Titans.

Smith-Schuster got his first taste of action as the true top wideout with Ben Roethlisberger under center. The duo was on the field for the first quarter, and they hit paydirt on the final play of their last drive together. With Antonio Brown in Oakland, the 23-year-old will default to Big Ben's top receiving option in 2019. Smith-Schuster already broke out with 1,426 receiving yards and seven touchdowns last season, so it will be interesting to see if he can build on that, or if the absence of Brown will result in less room to operate. Whatever the case may be, the volume of targets will certainly be there for Smith-Schuster this season.