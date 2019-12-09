Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Hopes to return Week 15
Smith-Schuster (knee) is eyeing a return for Week 15 against the Bills on Sunday night, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Smith-Schuster missed the past three games, including Sunday's 23-17 win over Arizona. The Steelers have stayed in the wild card race with three consecutive wins, and another victory Week 15 would pull them even with one of the teams they're competing against. Smith-Schuster still hasn't practiced since he suffered a concussion and a knee injury Week 11, but he did resume running last Wednesday. He's been out of the concussion protocol for a while, so his Week 15 availability strictly depends on the progress of the injured knee.
