Smith-Schuster was a limited participant in Thursday's practice after exiting early with a groin injury, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The Steelers haven't commented on the severity of Smith-Schuster's setback, but the timing is far from ideal for both Pittsburgh and the wideout's fantasy managers alike. Smith-Schuster declined to shed light on his injury when he met with the media after Thursday's session, making his status uncertain for Sunday's game in New Orleans. If Smith-Schuster ends up sitting out, James Washington would be the leading candidate to enter the starting receiver ranks.