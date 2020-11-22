Smith-Schuster suffered a toe injury during Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
On his way to the sidelines, Smith-Schuster tripped on the weighted portion of a penalty flag and immediately started limping. The team relayed that he could return if necessary, but the game has turned into a blowout in the Steelers' favor. Smith-Schuster will finish Sunday's game with four catches for 19 yards, and he'll look to recover quickly with a Thursday night game against the Ravens up next.
