Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Knee injury limits minicamp availability
Smith-Schuster will participate only in individual drills during minicamp due to a left knee issue, but stated that he will be healthy for the start of training camp, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Coming off an impressive rookie campaign in which he nabbed 58 of his 79 targets for 917 yards and seven touchdowns, Smith-Schuster enters his sophomore campaign firmly entrenched as a starter. He began 2017 playing sparingly early due to Martavis Bryant's presence on the roster, but Bryant's since been shipped to the Raiders to clear any potential roadblocks for him. The Steelers did add rookie James Washington in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft to provide an additional target for Big Ben, but Smith-Schuster and Antonio Brown figure to garner the most looks at wide receiver this season.
More News
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Expecting more opportunities•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Compiles 265 total yards, two TDs in win•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Comes alive late in Week 16 win•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Set for more targets•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Breaks loose for 69-yard catch•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Suits up Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking 2018 NFL schedules
What good is drafting a player if you don't know how good or bad their schedule is?
-
Ranking NFC West schedules
The NFC West boasts plenty of offensive firepower, but all four teams have scheduling issues...
-
Ranking NFC South schedules
While things might start easy for the Panthers and Saints, it's the Falcons who have the easiest...
-
Ranking NFC North schedules
The Packers should get off to a good start, but the Vikings are the ones with the chance to...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Cooks
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Mark Ingram and Brandin Cooks...
-
Ranking the Raiders Fantasy Assets
Jon Gruden is back in the NFL! We couldn't be more excited, but what does it mean for the Raiders...