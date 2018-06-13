Smith-Schuster will participate only in individual drills during minicamp due to a left knee issue, but stated that he will be healthy for the start of training camp, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Coming off an impressive rookie campaign in which he nabbed 58 of his 79 targets for 917 yards and seven touchdowns, Smith-Schuster enters his sophomore campaign firmly entrenched as a starter. He began 2017 playing sparingly early due to Martavis Bryant's presence on the roster, but Bryant's since been shipped to the Raiders to clear any potential roadblocks for him. The Steelers did add rookie James Washington in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft to provide an additional target for Big Ben, but Smith-Schuster and Antonio Brown figure to garner the most looks at wide receiver this season.