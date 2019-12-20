Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Knee still an issue

Though Smith-Schuster practiced fully Friday, he acknowledged that his knee isn't 100 percent and isn't sure if he'll play Sunday against the Jets, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

We'll circle back on Smith-Schuster's status later Friday, but despite his full practice participation, it looks like he could well be listed as questionable on the Steelers' final Week 16 injury report in advance of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff.