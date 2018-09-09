Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Leads team in receiving versus Browns
Smith-Schuster caught five of eight targets for 119 yards during Sunday's 21-all draw with the Browns.
Smith-Schuster finished second on the team in targets and led the way in receiving yards, thanks in large part to a 67-yard gain which set up a touchdown in the third quarter. He didn't factor in during the rest of regulation or overtime, but it was still a productive season debut for the second-year pro. Smith-Schuster is set for a large role in the offense this season and will look to build on his excellent start next week against the Chiefs.
