Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Likely unavailable Sunday

Smith-Schuster aggravated his left knee injury at practice Thursday and is not expected to play Sunday against the Bills, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 23-year-old appeared on track to return from the three-game absence after practicing as a full participant Wednesday, but he was downgraded to limited participation Thursday after aggravating the knee injury. Smith-Schuster's status will receive additional clarity when the Steelers release their official injury report Friday. James Washington and Diontae Johnson would receive a boost for Week 15, assuming the team's top wideout is unable to play.