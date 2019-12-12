Play

Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Limited at practice Thursday

Smith-Schuster (undisclosed) was limited at practice Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

That's a downgrade in participation after Smith-Schuster practiced fully Wednesday, but the report notes that "barring any future setbacks, though, (the wideout is) still expected to play Sunday." We'll circle back later Thursday to note the nature of the injury/issue that led to Smith-Schuster's limitations.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories