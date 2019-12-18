Play

Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Limited at practice

Smith-Schuster (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

Smith-Schuster -- who aggravated his knee injury at practice this past Thursday -- subsequently sat out both Friday's practice and Week 15's loss to the Bills. Per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, coach Mike Tomlin suggested that the team plans monitor how Smith-Schuster's knee responds to practicing in the coming days before determining the wideout's status for Sunday's game against the Jets.

