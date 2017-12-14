Smith-Schuster (hamstring) was limited at practice Thursday.

Smith-Schuster, who is back from a one-game suspension, was added to the Steelers' injury report Thursday, so his status for Sunday's game against the Patriots is worth monitoring. With New England likely to focus on containing star wideout Antonio Brown on Sunday, Smith-Schuster could be a sneaky fantasy play this week, that is, of course, if his hamstring issue doesn't impact his effectiveness or availability.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop