Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Limited by hamstring injury
Smith-Schuster (hamstring) was limited at practice Thursday.
Smith-Schuster, who is back from a one-game suspension, was added to the Steelers' injury report Thursday, so his status for Sunday's game against the Patriots is worth monitoring. With New England likely to focus on containing star wideout Antonio Brown on Sunday, Smith-Schuster could be a sneaky fantasy play this week, that is, of course, if his hamstring issue doesn't impact his effectiveness or availability.
More News
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Suspension lifted•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Suspension upheld•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Draws one-game suspension•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Could face one-game suspension•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Faces potential fine, suspension after illegal hit•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Practicing fully•
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
New England-Pittsburgh gets all the attention, but we're breaking down every AFC home game...
-
What you missed: Kamara, Rodgers ready?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been an up-and-down season for the second-year passer, but Jamey Eisenberg believes he's...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...