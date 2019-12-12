Play

Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Limited by knee issue

Smith-Schuster (knee) was limited at practice Thursday.

Smith-Schuster practiced fully Wednesday, so we'll have to see if his Thursday limitations were maintenance-related or indicative of an issue that could lead to him being listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills. Note that Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com previously reported that "barring any future setbacks" the wideout is "still expected to play Sunday."

