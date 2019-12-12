Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Limited by knee issue
Smith-Schuster (knee) was limited at practice Thursday.
Smith-Schuster practiced fully Wednesday, so we'll have to see if his Thursday limitations were maintenance-related or indicative of an issue that could lead to him being listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills. Note that Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com previously reported that "barring any future setbacks" the wideout is "still expected to play Sunday."
More News
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Limited at practice Thursday•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Returns to full practice•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Practice reps incoming•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Hopes to return Week 15•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Not playing Week 14•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Misses another practice Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF preview, injury report updates
Who can you trust on Thursday night, and which injuries do you need to know about for Week...