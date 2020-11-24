Smith-Schuster (toe) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.
The activity represents a step forward for Smith-Schuster, who was listed as non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report. Smith-Schuster would ideally upgrade to full activity in Wednesday's practice and avoid carrying an injury designation into Thursday's game versus Baltimore, but even another limited showing would seemingly put him in good shape to play Week 12.
