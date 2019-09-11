Smith-Schuster (toe) was limited in practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Smith-Schuster was rolled up on during Sunday night's thrashing in New England and hurt his toe in the process. Subsequent X-rays were returned negative, causing coach Mike Tomlin to be "optimistic" about Smith-Schuster's outlook. Predictably, Smith-Schuster's reps were capped to begin Week 2 preparations, so his activity level Thursday and Friday will give a better indication of his odds to suit up Sunday against the Seahawks.

