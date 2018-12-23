Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Listed as active Sunday
Smith-Schuster (groin) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Saints.
Smith-Schuster headed into the weekend listed as questionable after not practicing Friday, but the wideout subsequently tweeted out assurances that he would play Sunday. With that outcome now official, Smith-Schuster figures to remain a focal point in the Pittsburgh passing game, assuming no in-game setbacks.
More News
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Announces intentions to play Sunday•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Listed as questionable for Week 16•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Spectator for Friday's practice•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Injures groin in practice•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Struggles with catch rate in win•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Shines in close road loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16
-
Week 16 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you contrarian plays for Week 16 to try to take down a DFS tournament...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16