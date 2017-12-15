Smith-Schuster (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after logging a limited practice Friday.

Smith-Schuster is eligible to return to action following a one-game suspension, but after being added to the Steelers injury report Thursday, his Week 15 status should be monitored as Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff approaches. If Smith-Schuster is able to play without limitation this weekend, he could make some noise, with the Patriots likely to focus on containing star wideout Antonio Brown, thus potentially freeing things up for the likes of Smith-Schuster and Martavis Bryant.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 15 WR sleepers

    It's been tough to trust Jordy Nelson and Stefon Diggs lately, but Jamey Eisenberg says both...

  • jonathan-stewart.jpg

    Week 15 RB sleepers

    Don't look now, but Jonathan Stewart has actually become a reliable Fantasy running back. Can...

  • nick-foles-1400.jpg

    Week 15 QB sleepers

    Carson Wentz might be lost for the season with a torn ACL, but Jamey Eisenberg says Nick Foles...

    CBS Sports Shop