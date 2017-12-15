Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Listed as questionable for Sunday's game
Smith-Schuster (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after logging a limited practice Friday.
Smith-Schuster is eligible to return to action following a one-game suspension, but after being added to the Steelers injury report Thursday, his Week 15 status should be monitored as Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff approaches. If Smith-Schuster is able to play without limitation this weekend, he could make some noise, with the Patriots likely to focus on containing star wideout Antonio Brown, thus potentially freeing things up for the likes of Smith-Schuster and Martavis Bryant.
