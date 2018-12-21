Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Listed as questionable for Week 16
Smith-Schuster (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after missing practice Friday.
Given that Smith-Schuster left Thursday's practice early and missed Friday's session, the wideout's Week 16 status is truly up in the air. Hopefully added clarity regarding his availability will arrive no later than Sunday morning, especially considering that the Steelers kick off later that day, at 4:25 ET. If Smith-Schuster is unable to go, James Washington would be called upon to start in his place, per of the Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
More News
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Spectator for Friday's practice•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Injures groin in practice•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Struggles with catch rate in win•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Shines in close road loss•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Subpar outing in loss•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Explodes in Week 12 against Broncos•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to trust in Week 16, including a pair of running backs in...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Before you lock in your lineup for Week 16, make sure you go through Dave Richard's Week 16...
-
Week 16 things to know
Playing for a championship in Week 16? Heath Cummings has what you need to know to bring home...