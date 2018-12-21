Smith-Schuster (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after missing practice Friday.

Given that Smith-Schuster left Thursday's practice early and missed Friday's session, the wideout's Week 16 status is truly up in the air. Hopefully added clarity regarding his availability will arrive no later than Sunday morning, especially considering that the Steelers kick off later that day, at 4:25 ET. If Smith-Schuster is unable to go, James Washington would be called upon to start in his place, per of the Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.