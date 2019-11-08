Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Listed as questionable
Smith-Schuster was limited by a foot injury at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Smith-Schuster didn't make an appearance on the Week 10 injury report until Friday, so his status bears watching in advance of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. If he's able to take the field, he'll be looking to take advantage of an L.A. defense that has given up 162.9 receiving yards per game and six touchdowns to wideouts in eight contests this season.
