Steelers' Juju Smith-Schuster: Logs 58 yards in loss
Smith-Schuster caught four of six targets for 58 yards in Sunday's 30-9 loss to Jacksonville.
Smith-Schuster finished second to Antonio Brown in receiving yards despite seeing fewer targets than Brown, Le'Veon Bell and Martavis Bryant. The rookie has carved out a nice role as a secondary weapon, but the massive volume taken up by Pittsburgh's trio of "Killer B's" will make it difficult for him to make an impact consistently.
