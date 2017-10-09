Smith-Schuster caught four of six targets for 58 yards in Sunday's 30-9 loss to Jacksonville.

Smith-Schuster finished second to Antonio Brown in receiving yards despite seeing fewer targets than Brown, Le'Veon Bell and Martavis Bryant. The rookie has carved out a nice role as a secondary weapon, but the massive volume taken up by Pittsburgh's trio of "Killer B's" will make it difficult for him to make an impact consistently.