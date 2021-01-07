Smith-Schuster (knee) didn't practice Thursday.
Though Smith-Schuster wasn't on the Steelers' Wednesday injury report, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com suggests "that's the same knee issue (the wideout has) had all year, so it's not a concern." With that in mind, there's a chance Smith-Schuster heads into Sunday's playoff game against the Browns minus an injury designation, an outcome that will be confirmed one way or the other upon the release of Friday's injury report.
More News
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Records ninth touchdown•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Sets new season high in yardage•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Goes quiet after fumble•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Tallies seventh TD in loss•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Tallies seven receptions•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Hauls in game-clinching touchdown•