Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Makes only catch count
Smith-Schuster brought in his only target for a four-yard touchdown in the Steelers' 51-34 preseason loss to the Packers on Thursday.
The dynamic second-year wideout secured a four-yard scoring dart from Mason Rudolph following a Packers turnover and 21-yard reception by Jesse James. Smith-Schuster had been bothered by a knee injury following Pittsburgh's exhibition opener, but he'd returned to practice earlier in the week. He'll look to keep prepping for what should be a sizable No. 2 receiver role this coming season during the Steelers' "dress rehearsal" exhibition tilt against the Titans on Aug. 25, a game in which he should see action alongside Antonio Brown (quadriceps) and Ben Roethlisberger.
