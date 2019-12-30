Play

Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Makes two catches in loss to Ravens

Smith-Schuster caught two of six targets for six yards during Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Ravens.

Although Smith-Schuster finished second on the team in targets, he struggled to produce as Devlin Hodges turned in a putrid performance against the tough Baltimore defense. He recorded one gain of 11 yards and lost five yards via a screen play on his other grab. This poor performance ends an extremely disappointing season for Smith-Schuster, who finishes with less than half his receiving yardage total from a year ago. Of course, injuries and poor quarterback play were huge factors in his production, and he'll look to get back on track heading into the 2020 campaign.

