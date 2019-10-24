Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: May be nursing injury or illness
Smith-Schuster didn't look to be involved in the portion of Thursday's practice that was open to the media, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. "I don't know about the injury, but I know that we've all kind of the sniffles and the cold stuff going on, me included. I wouldn't speak on the injury aspect of it," offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner said, when asked if a health-related reason was behind Smith-Schuster's lack of activity.
Smith-Schuster dealt with a toe issue earlier this season, but he avoided the Steelers' injury report entirely ahead of the Week 6 win over the Chargers and didn't suffer any reported setbacks heading into the Week 7 bye. With that in mind, the wideout may be dealing with an unrelated injury or illness, but clarity on that front may not arrive until the Steelers release their first practice report of Week 8 after Thursday's session concludes. Smith-Schuster should benefit from a juicy matchup against the winless Dolphins on Monday Night Football, as well as the return of Mason Rudolph (concussion) under center in place of Week 6 starter Devlin Hodges.
