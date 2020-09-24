Smith-Schuster (knee) sat out practice for the second consecutive day Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

With that in mind, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette notes that Smith-Schuster's situation is "worth monitoring for (Friday) but there's been no indication he's in danger of missing" Sunday's game against the Texans. A return to practice Friday on the wideout's part -- in any capacity -- would no doubt ease concerns about Smith-Schuster's Week 3 status.