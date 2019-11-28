Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Misses another practice Thursday
Smith-Schuster (knee) didn't practice Thursday.
Per Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site, Smith-Schuster is no longer in the NFL's concussion protocol, but the wideout is still tending to a knee issue that threatens his status for Sunday's game against the Browns. What Smith-Schuster is able to do at practice Friday, if anything, will thus be telling with regard to his Week 13 status. Next up for added targets should Smith-Schuster end up sidelined this weekend are James Washington and Diontae Johnson.
