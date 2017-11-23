Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Misses another practice
Smith-Schuster (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday.
Back-to-back missed practice sessions make Smith-Schuster's Friday participation (or lack thereof) key with regard to his chances of suiting up Sunday night against the Packers. If Smith-Schuster ends up out this weekend, or limited all, Martavis Bryant could see an uptick in snaps and targets in the Pittsburgh offense in Week 12.
