Smith-Schuster (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday.

Back-to-back missed practice sessions make Smith-Schuster's Friday participation (or lack thereof) key with regard to his chances of suiting up Sunday night against the Packers. If Smith-Schuster ends up out this weekend, or limited all, Martavis Bryant could see an uptick in snaps and targets in the Pittsburgh offense in Week 12.

