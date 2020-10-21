Smith-Schuster (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.
Smith-Schuster has regularly received Wednesday practices off this season, so it's safe to assume he's once again simply resting his lingering knee injury. Diontae Johnson (back) returned to practice as a full participant Wednesday, so as long as Smith-Schuster is able to resume handling unrestricted reps as usual Thursday, Pittsburgh's lethal receiving corps will be on track to enter Sunday's contest against the undefeated Titans at full strength.
