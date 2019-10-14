Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Non-factor in victory

Smith-Schuster caught one of four targets for seven yards in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Chargers.

Smith-Schuster fell victim to the Steelers' unfortunate quarterback situation, as the team was down to its third option under center this season. Coach Mike Tomlin deployed a conservative, run-heavy gameplan that -- in conjunction with an impressive defensive performance -- actually pulled off an upset over the favored Chargers. That strategy, however, destroyed any potential for Smith-Schuster to help his fantasy owners. The Steelers' upcoming bye week should afford Mason Rudolph (concussion) enough time to recover from his injury, and that will provide a boon to his top receiver's value heading into a soft matchup against the Dolphins in Week 8.