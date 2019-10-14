Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Non-factor in victory
Smith-Schuster caught one of four targets for seven yards in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Chargers.
Smith-Schuster fell victim to the Steelers' unfortunate quarterback situation, as the team was down to its third option under center this season. Coach Mike Tomlin deployed a conservative, run-heavy gameplan that -- in conjunction with an impressive defensive performance -- actually pulled off an upset over the favored Chargers. That strategy, however, destroyed any potential for Smith-Schuster to help his fantasy owners. The Steelers' upcoming bye week should afford Mason Rudolph (concussion) enough time to recover from his injury, and that will provide a boon to his top receiver's value heading into a soft matchup against the Dolphins in Week 8.
More News
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Coughs up costly fumble•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Cleared to play Week 5•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Shaping up as game-time decision•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Questionable in Week 5•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Remains sidelined Thursday•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Dealing with toe issue•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Early Waivers: Jets taking off
With Sam Darnold back from his illness, Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder looked like difference...
-
Week 6 Winners and Losers
Patrick Mahomes has come back to the pack and is overshadowed by hotter quarterbacks in Week...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...