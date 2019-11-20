Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Not expected to play Sunday
Smith-Schuster (knee/concussion) isn't expected to play Sunday against the Bengals, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
While Fowler relays that Smith-Schuster's knee injury isn't viewed as a long-term concern, when combined with the fact that he's also in the NFL's concussion protocol, it's probably going to be enough to sideline the receiver this weekend. Meanwhile, Diontae Johnson is also dealing with a concussion, currently leaving James Washington, Johnny Holton and Tevin Jones as the Steelers' healthiest wide receiver options as Week 12 action approaches.
More News
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Knee injury downplayed•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Also dealing with knee injury•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Out with concussion•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Quiet in win over Rams•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Suits up Sunday•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Expected to play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
IND-HOU injury updates, news & notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 12, starting...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12.
-
Week 12 TE Preview: Stream On
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 12, including streaming options.
-
Week 12 RB Preview: Waiver choices
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back for Week 12 including...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 11 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 11.