Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Not expected to play Sunday

Smith-Schuster (knee/concussion) isn't expected to play Sunday against the Bengals, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

While Fowler relays that Smith-Schuster's knee injury isn't viewed as a long-term concern, when combined with the fact that he's also in the NFL's concussion protocol, it's probably going to be enough to sideline the receiver this weekend. Meanwhile, Diontae Johnson is also dealing with a concussion, currently leaving James Washington, Johnny Holton and Tevin Jones as the Steelers' healthiest wide receiver options as Week 12 action approaches.

