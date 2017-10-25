Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Not listed on injury report
Smith-Schuster's (concussion) name didn't appear on the Steelers' injury report Wednesday.
It was revealed Tuesday that Smith-Schuster had entered the NFL's concussion protocol, but his absence from the injury report suggests that he's on track to suit up Sunday against the Lions. The Steelers are expected to make disgruntled wideout Martavis Bryant inactive for the contest, so if Smith-Schuster indeed suits up, he could be in store for an expanded snap count.
More News
-
Steelers' Juju Smith-Schuster: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Steelers' Juju Smith-Schuster: Scores touchdown in win•
-
Steelers' Juju Smith-Schuster: Hauls in three passes Sunday•
-
Steelers' Juju Smith-Schuster: Logs 58 yards in loss•
-
Steelers' Juju Smith-Schuster: Finds end zone Sunday•
-
Steelers' Juju Smith-Schuster: Two catches in OT loss•
-
Dynasty TE update: Ertz soars
Zach Ertz has made quite a move this season at tight end, but he's not No. 1 yet in Heath Cummings'...
-
SportsLine: Sit Watson, not Kroft
Advanced computer model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Tyler Kroft in your Fantasy le...
-
Dynasty: Wentz, Dak, Watson rising
Heath Cummings updates his top-30 dynasty quarterbacks and discusses risers and fallers.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Parker improving
DeVante Parker could be back on the field, finally, while Martavis Bryant doesn't look likely...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...