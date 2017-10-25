Smith-Schuster's (concussion) name didn't appear on the Steelers' injury report Wednesday.

It was revealed Tuesday that Smith-Schuster had entered the NFL's concussion protocol, but his absence from the injury report suggests that he's on track to suit up Sunday against the Lions. The Steelers are expected to make disgruntled wideout Martavis Bryant inactive for the contest, so if Smith-Schuster indeed suits up, he could be in store for an expanded snap count.