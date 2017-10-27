Smith-Schuster (concussion) has been removed from the Steelers' Week 8 injury report after practicing fully all week.

With Martavis Bryant not slated to suit up for Sunday night's game against the Lions, opportunity knocks for Smith-Schuster, who turned 31 snaps on offense (out of a possible 69) into two catches on three targets for 39 yards and a TD in Week 7's win over the Bengals. Increased playing time this weekend should lead to the 2017 second-rounder seeing added looks, thus making him worthy of a dart in Week 8 fantasy lineups.