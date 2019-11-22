Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Not playing Sunday
Smith-Schuster (concussion/knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Cincinnati, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
As expected, Smith-Schuster will be sidelined Week 12, the result of a concussion and knee injury suffered last Thursday at Cleveland. While the knee issue isn't a long-term concern, his journey through the protocol for head injuries ultimately will determine his availability.
