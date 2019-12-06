Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Not playing Week 14

Smith-Schuster (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest at Arizona, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

During a Week 11 clash with the Browns, Smith-Schuster was knocked from the contest with a concussion and was seen afterward with a heavy wrap on his left knee. While the first issue is behind him, he hasn't been able to get back on the practice field due to the knee concern. Smith-Schuster thus will miss a third game in a row, giving James Washington and Diontae Johnson another shot to lead Pittsburgh's receiving corps.