Smith-Schuster isn't practicing Monday, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

The second-year wideout has been bothered by a sore knee on-and-off dating back to at least June minicamp, but it didn't stop him from scoring a 71-yard touchdown in last week's preseason win over the Eagles. With no report of a setback or a new injury, the Steelers likely are just trying to keep Smith-Schuster fresh ahead of Thursday's exhibition in Green Bay. His availability for the game will come into serious question if he's also held out of practice Tuesday.

