Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Not practicing to start week
Smith-Schuster isn't practicing Monday, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
The second-year wideout has been bothered by a sore knee on-and-off dating back to at least June minicamp, but it didn't stop him from scoring a 71-yard touchdown in last week's preseason win over the Eagles. With no report of a setback or a new injury, the Steelers likely are just trying to keep Smith-Schuster fresh ahead of Thursday's exhibition in Green Bay. His availability for the game will come into serious question if he's also held out of practice Tuesday.
More News
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Scores 71-yard touchdown•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Sidelined during Sunday's practice•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Returns to practice•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Dealing with minor injury•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Healthy for training camp•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Knee injury limits minicamp availability•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR Tiers 3.0
The first week of the preseason didn't bring many changes to Dave Richard's Tiers, though the...
-
Running back Tiers 3.0
Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...
-
Podcast: How to draft tight ends
Grab one of the three elite tight ends or wait for the mid-to-late rounds? We’re talking tight...
-
Quarterback Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's preseason debut and injuries in Philadelphia highlight changes in Dave Richard's...
-
Tight end Tiers 3.0
An injury to George Kittle didn't sink his spot on the latest version of Dave Richard's tight...
-
Is stacking receivers viable?
Should you consider taking two receivers from the same team? Heath Cummings will tell you.