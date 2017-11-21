Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Nursing minor hamstring injury
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Smith-Schuster has a "small" hamstring injury that will limit the wideout's involvement in practice early in the week, Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network reports.
While Tomlin noted that the lack of practice reps won't be beneficial for the rookie receiver, the expectation remains that Smith-Schuster will suit up Sunday against the Packers. Smith-Schuster has corralled 16 of 25 targets for 337 yards and two touchdowns over the Steelers' last three games, allowing him to cement himself as a starter opposite top wideout Antonio Brown.
