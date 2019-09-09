Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Nursing minor toe injury
Smith-Schuster suffered a toe injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Patriots but is expected be ready for Week 2, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
After further testing, it was discovered that Smith-Schuster rolled up on his toe during the team's final drive of Sunday's 30-point loss to the Patriots. Fortunately for him and the Steelers, it doesn't look like it is anything too serious, as they expect him to be on the field for next weekend's matchup with the Seahawks. Smith-Schuster hauled in six of his eight targets Sunday night for a team-high 78 yards in what ended up being a dismal overall performance for Pittsburgh's offense. His status is worth monitoring throughout the week, but expect the team's top pass-catcher to be a full go for the home opener.
More News
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Tweaks ankle in loss•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Hits paydirt Sunday•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Working on downfield skills•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Comes up empty in win•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Readying for increased role•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Seemingly avoids major injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 Early Waivers: Hill replacements
With plenty of big breakouts, you'll have options if you need to replace Tyreek Hill. But will...
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...