Smith-Schuster suffered a toe injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Patriots but is expected be ready for Week 2, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

After further testing, it was discovered that Smith-Schuster rolled up on his toe during the team's final drive of Sunday's 30-point loss to the Patriots. Fortunately for him and the Steelers, it doesn't look like it is anything too serious, as they expect him to be on the field for next weekend's matchup with the Seahawks. Smith-Schuster hauled in six of his eight targets Sunday night for a team-high 78 yards in what ended up being a dismal overall performance for Pittsburgh's offense. His status is worth monitoring throughout the week, but expect the team's top pass-catcher to be a full go for the home opener.