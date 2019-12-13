Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Officially out for Week 15

The Steelers have ruled Smith-Schuster (knee) out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Pittsburgh's decision to hold Smith-Schuster out for a fourth consecutive game was fully expected after the receiver aggravated the left knee injury during Thursday's practice. According to Pryor, Smith-Schuster noted Friday that he isn't putting a timeline on his return after his latest setback, leaving his availability for the Steelers' final two regular-season contests in peril as well. Young receivers Diontae Johnson and James Washington will remain pressed into expanded roles so long as Smith-Schuster is sidelined.