Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Out with concussion
Smith-Schuster won't return to Thursday's game at Cleveland after suffering a concussion, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Smith-Schuster was victim to a scary hit to the head over the middle of the field during the first half and initially remained face down on the field, but he was eventually helped off and went straight to the locker room. It's proving to be a disastrous night for the Steelers, with RB James Conner (shoulder) also leaving the game while the team faces a 14-0 first-half deficit. Smith-Schuster caught two of four targets for 21 yards before leaving the game. James Washington, Johnny Holton and Tevin Jones could see increased snaps at wide receiver as a result of the injury.
More News
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Quiet in win over Rams•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Suits up Sunday•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Listed as questionable•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Held to 16 yards vs. Colts•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Breaks the century mark•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
TNF preview, injury report updates
Thursday Night Football sees the return of James Conner, but the injury report is still littered...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
RB to stash, plus injuries, news & notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 11, plus...