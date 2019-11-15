Play

Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Out with concussion

Smith-Schuster won't return to Thursday's game at Cleveland after suffering a concussion, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Smith-Schuster was victim to a scary hit to the head over the middle of the field during the first half and initially remained face down on the field, but he was eventually helped off and went straight to the locker room. It's proving to be a disastrous night for the Steelers, with RB James Conner (shoulder) also leaving the game while the team faces a 14-0 first-half deficit. Smith-Schuster caught two of four targets for 21 yards before leaving the game. James Washington, Johnny Holton and Tevin Jones could see increased snaps at wide receiver as a result of the injury.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories