Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Over 100 yards in win
Smith-Schuster caught seven of 10 targets for 111 yards and converted a two-point conversion in Sunday's 28-21 win over the Bengals.
Smith-Schuster made a brilliant catch with the game tied 7-7 in the second quarter, turning what should have been an interception into a 29-yard gain down to the one-yard line. He led the Steelers in targets and receiving yards while tying tight end Vance McDonald for the team lead in catches. Antonio Brown scored the team's lone touchdown, however. Smith-Schuster and the rest of the Steelers will be on bye in Week 7.
