Smith-Schuster recorded four receptions on five targets for 28 yards in Week 5 against Philadelphia.

Smith-Schuster had a great chance to dominate targets after Diontae Johnson (back) was forced from the game early on. However, he was overshadowed by rookie Chase Claypool, who racked up 11 targets compared to Smith-Schuster's five. It's unclear if he's being slowed by a knee issue that has limited is practice availability for the past several weeks, but Smith-Schuster has now failed to surpass 50 receiving yards in each of his past three contests. He'll draw a matchup against the Browns in Week 6.