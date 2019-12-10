Play

Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Practice reps incoming

Smith-Schuster (knee) is expected to practice this week, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Smith-Schuster hasn't participated in practice since suffering a concussion and left knee injury Week 11, resulting in three consecutive game absences. Coach Mike Tomlin hopes Smith-Schuster can take part "sooner rather than later," so his listing on Wednesday's injury report will be one to watch.

