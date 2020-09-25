Smith-Schuster (knee) was a full practice participant Friday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
This comes on the heels of Smith-Schuster not taking any practice reps at all Wednesday and Thursday, before posting on his personal Instagram on Thursday that he expects to play Sunday versus the Texans, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Still, the Steelers have yet to release Smith-Schuster's game-day availability, which will come out in short order.
More News
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Misses another practice•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Sits out Wednesday's practice•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Produces little with eight targets•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Ready for Sunday•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Returns to full practice•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Sits out practice•