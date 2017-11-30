Smith-Schuster (hamstring) practiced fully Thursday.

Smith-Schuster's full practice participation Thursday signals that he should be fine for Monday night's game against the Bengals, assuming no setbacks as the practice week continues. Prior to missing this past Sunday's game against the Packers, the rookie wideout had hauled in 33 catches for 568 yards through 10 games, to go along with five TDs, three of which were scored over his last four outings.