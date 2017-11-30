Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Practicing fully
Smith-Schuster (hamstring) practiced fully Thursday.
Smith-Schuster's full practice participation Thursday signals that he should be fine for Monday night's game against the Bengals, assuming no setbacks as the practice week continues. Prior to missing this past Sunday's game against the Packers, the rookie wideout had hauled in 33 catches for 568 yards through 10 games, to go along with five TDs, three of which were scored over his last four outings.
More News
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Has chance to return Sunday•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Ruled out Week 12•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Misses another practice•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Sits out Wednesday's practice•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Nursing minor hamstring injury•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Four-catch effort in victory•
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Talent finally met opportunity for Alex Collins, and the Ravens back will continue building...
-
Week 13 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 13 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Dynasty/Keeper Stashes
Looking for players to add to your dynasty or keeper league roster? Heath Cummings offers nine...