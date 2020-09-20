Smith-Schuster caught seven of eight targets for 48 yards during Sunday's 26-21 win over the Broncos.

Smith-Schuster finished second on the team with a healthy eight targets but was limited to short gains outside his long of 18 yards. Meanwhile, Diontae Johnson led the team with eight catches on 13 targets and seems to be drawing plenty of attention from Ben Roethlisgerber. It is true that Johnson is benefitting from working across from Smith-Schuster, but his ascendance should help balance things out in the coming weeks and will benefit the Pittsburgh offense as a whole. There could be plenty of scoring in next Sunday's matchup with the Texans, giving Smith-Schuster a great chance to bounce back from this subpar outing.